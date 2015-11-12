Gov. Nikki Haley in Bluffton to address Beaufort County GOP

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was in the Lowcountry Thursday.

Haley addressed the Beaufort County GOP in Bluffton at the group’s monthly meeting.

She focused on her plans to tackle South Carolina road infrastructure, education and ethic’s reform in 2016. She also took some questions from the audience.

Gov. Haley was asked if she would consider leaving the state house to run for vice president on a presidential candidate’s ticket.

“South Carolina has gone through so much this year, in all honesty, it hasn’t been one second of my thought. We dealt with the Walter Scott situation, then the Emanuel Nine, and then we dealt with the thousand year flood. It is flattering and I greatly appreciate the vote of confidence from by so many that have talked about it but I have not thought about it,” said Gov. Haley.

She says even though she hasn’t given it any thought, she will sit down and discuss it with the presidential candidate if asked to run for vice president.

