First tiny home for flood victims almost complete

A project to help families who lost their homes during the historic South Carolina flood is almost finished.

Friday, crews were painting the exterior of the house and finishing up some work on the inside. Construction has been nonstop at the building site in Old Town Bluffton since Brighton Builders kicked off the project with the Town of Bluffton.

Projects leaders say once the home is complete, they’ll deliver it to Manning, South Carolina to a family who lost everything during the flood.

“What we’re really needing now is more support and financial donations for furnishings and anything that can go inside. Utensils, sofa, queen size mattress, beddings, stuff like that. We’re really excited to try and get some more of those donations for things like that. Really financial donations are best so we can purchase exactly what needs to fit inside,” said Ben Kennedy, Brighton Builders.

Brighton Builders expect the home to be finished by the end of next week. When they're done, builders plan to start on the next tiny home for another family.

