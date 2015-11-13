'State of the University Address' given Friday at SSU

Savannah State University is doing well overall.

The president addressed faculty, staff and the media at the annual State of the University Address, and says they are on a good path despite the issues they have had this year.

President Cheryl Dozier says there are nearly 5,000 students enrolled this year, and are looking to increase that number and help students with financial aid. The president also addressed the crime this year, including a shooting that left one person dead.

She says they are committed to fixing that.

"We are all responsible for reporting campus safety so faculty staff and students all play a role in that. We are looking at ways to make sure those situations are reported on time,” said President Dozier. "For us it's looking at our cameras, how we utilize those cameras. Changing from analog to digital, looking at where those cameras are located. We have to make sure our students are aware of how they alert police when they suspect that someone is on campus that shouldn't be or some activity that may be suspicious"

The theme for this address was "Building Savannah State University's 125-Year Legacy."

