Coligny Park expansion plans

A committee in Hilton Head Island is one step closer to figuring out what the island’s popular beach area will look like in the next decade.

Pope Avenue is the road most tourists and residents use to get to the Coligny Beach. Traffic is often a headache when you’re driving through. Soon a committee will have a plan that will redesign this road so traffic is something you don’t have to worry about while you’re on your way to the beach.

Over the next decade, officials expect the south end of Hilton Head, from Pope Circle to Coligny Circle, to change. There are plans for a massive expansion of Coligny Park, a hotel and timeshares are being built, and USCB is adding a new Hilton Head campus.

“We have considered the traffic impact of all of those in the circle to circle project. Town council says those are all decisions that have been made, so you don’t need to focus on those. Focus on the impact of those, like traffic and parking,” said Jim Gant, Circle to Circle Committee.

Right now, the circle to circle committee is working with multiple urban planners to pick the most efficient design for Pope Ave. One that can accommodate more people as the population grows – while maintaining the town’s charm.

“What we’re doing in this process has never been done before. We're trying to project what the traffic will be like five years from now, 15 years from now, and trying to identify what we need to do to mitigate those,” said Gant.

Earlier this year, the committee thought they could have the plan done by December, but they had some delays and they’re hoping to have it complete for town council to look at and approve in the beginning of next year.