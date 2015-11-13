New solar panel initiative possibly in work in Beaufort

Beaufort is looking to go solar.

On Tuesday, the Beaufort City Council adopted a proclamation to partner with Solarize South Carolina to possibly bring solar power to the area.

The first step was to request the proposal for the smart energy choice.

The second step of the process is for the city to weigh its options and decide if solar power has a place in Beaufort.

“Right now we are in the process of gathering information of what our electrical costs are by building, city is doing their share, the county is doing theirs. Then we will have an analysis done would solar make sense in individual buildings or groups of buildings so we can reduce our costs,” said Beaufort City Manager William Prokop.

If the city decides to participate, Beaufort will earn a free residential-size solar system for a city building when 60 residents or businesses sign solar contracts.

