Fatal wrecks on the rise in South Carolina

Fatal wrecks in South Carolina are up by at least 100 crashes from this time last year.

South Carolina Highway Patrol wants to stress how important it is to wear your seatbelts. They’ve seen an increase of about 116 fatal wrecks from last year that they say could be connected to people not wearing their seatbelts.

Highways or driveways, the difference can be as simple as fastening your seatbelt. The most recent numbers reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol shows that more people have died on the road in 2015 than last year, 50 percent of who were not buckled in.

“It doesn't matter if you live a mile, just traveling a mile away from your home or 200 miles, it's always important when you get in the car to put your seatbelt on. The numbers speak for themselves. We see that you have more of a chance than surviving or not being injured if you're wearing your seatbelt whenever you're traveling in a vehicle,” said South Carolina Department of Public Safety PIO Hannah Wimberly.

But seatbelts aren't the only things to help keep you safe on the road. Highway Patrol also suggests putting your phone down and paying attention to the moves of other drivers.

“It's not always you, you have to worry about. It's not always two in the morning where you have to worry about putting your seatbelt on because people have been drinking and driving. People die at all times of the day, we have problem with disregarding stop signs and stop lights,” said Wimberly.

825 people have died so far in 2015, compared to the 709 killed by this time in 2014.

Remember to always wear your seatbelt. During the weekend of November 6th, five people were killed on the roads, four of which were not wearing a seatbelt or helmet.

