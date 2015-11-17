Howard Family Dental offers annual Free Dental Day

Every year like clockwork, the Friday before Thanksgiving, the staff and dentists at Howard Family Dental offer a Free Dental Day.

The first 250 people in line will receive one free service for both children and adults; choose a cleaning, filling or extraction.

Numbers will be handed out the day of the event, Nov. 20th, beginning at 6:30 a.m. at the Pooler location, 91 Brighton Woods Drive.

America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and Target Distribution will bring food to be handed out to people in need.

Help a Child Smile, a mobile dentistry program for children in Georgia, brings a bus fully equipped with dental chairs, hygiene supplies, an x-ray machine and technician.

Strickland's Funeral Home, Auto Zone and Calvary Assembly of God provide parking and many local restaurants offer food donations for the volunteers.

Last year, Howard Family Dental Free Dental Day served 225 people and completed $60,000 worth of services.

For more information and directions, please click here.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.