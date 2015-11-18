Tunnel to Towers national foundation donates to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire

The Tunnel to Towers Savannah run is now having an even bigger impact on this community.

Savannah had its fourth T2T run in honor of firefighter Stepen Siller and all September 11th victims this year, and now some of the money raised by the event is staying here. The Tunnel to Towers national foundation Wednesday donated $5,000 to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, an organization that takes care of the surviving families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

“This is incredible,” said 200 Club President Mark Dana. "The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire is extremely grateful and proud that the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation this year chose our organization to bring to it such a generous contribution. Every time we respond to a line of duty death in the 20 counties we serve, it’s about a $250,000 commitment, so contributions like this are so vital and so important to the organization to ensure that we maintain a mission focus statement of taking care of the families of those who care for us.''

The Tunnel to Towers Run Savannah is held on the Saturday closest to September 11th every year and has become this area's location remembrance and recognition of 9-11.

