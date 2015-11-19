Jail adoption event for Operation New Hope dogs

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah says the dogs in the 38th class of Operation New Hope, their jail dog program, will be available for adoption at the Chatham County Jail, immediately following their graduation ceremony.

On Saturday, Dec. 5th, the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will hold the special adoption event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Chatham County Jail on Carl Griffin Drive.

Operation New Hope is a partnership between the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. The goal is to give dogs with poor prospects for adoption a second chance.

To learn more about the Operation New Hope dogs that will be available for adoption at this special event, visit www.humanesocietvsav.org or www.chathamsheriff.org.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.