Jasper Co. School District looks to downsize elementary school classrooms

The Jasper County School District is looking to downsize its elementary school classrooms over the next few years.

This sounds like a great idea for teachers and students, but the district has to overcome many challenges before it’s able to downsize classrooms.

The superintendent came up with a plan that would reduce elementary classrooms from an average of 26 to one ratio to a 20 to one ratio. The problem is the school would have to add classrooms, and there’s only a limited amount of space available.

Some of the classrooms would have to be remodeled for early education classes. The district said hiring enough teachers to accommodate both elementary school’s downsizing would be an issue too. The superintendent’s report estimates the plan would cost the district almost a million dollars to complete.

The district is looking at ways to reduce that cost. Officials said the board will continue to extensively review the plan before a final decision is made.

