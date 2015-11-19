Battery Creek student facing charges for assaulting SRO

A Beaufort County student appears before a family court judge for allegedly assaulting a school resource officer.

It was a normal Friday afternoon at Battery Creek High School until two students got into an altercation.

“There was an altercation between a male and female student the school resource officer and a school official tried to intervene. And at that point, the male went after the female through the school resource officer and they scuffled,” said Captain Bob Bromage, PIO Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer was unharmed in the scuffle and was able to eventually detain the student who was taken to the department of juvenile justice. The school resource officers handle any situations that break the laws; however, they are not in place to discipline students.

"When a school reports a disturbing school incident, that's a disciplinary issue. Nine out of 10 it's dealt with as a warning to the student or detention. Disturbing schools is also a state law and if you violate state law it becomes a criminal issue and law enforcement deals with that,” said Beaufort County Schools Communications Director Jim Foster. “If a classroom teacher is having an issue, she can't control the student. She brings in the assistant principal, an administrator and she still can't resolve the situation the administrator can call in the SRO.”

The student now faces charges of third degree assault, opposing law enforcement and disturbing school.

