WTOC Hometown Hero: Wounded Warrior softball

Saturday was as meaningful as it was clear-skied, for the two teams on the field at Sun City and the record crowd that came out to support, admire and appreciate both of them.



The Sun City Softball Club and the Sun City Veterans Association hosted a day of softball between the Bluffton community's national champion traveling team and the Wounded Warriors amputee team. It was a competition for sure, but also a demonstration of common respect.



"They play all over the United States,” said Artie Smallwood, president of the Sun City Softball Club. “And to have them come in today for a tournament and fundraiser, that's what this is all about, to raise funds to create awareness for those who wear prosthetics, of our military heroes, their sacrifice, their courage their bravery.”



All of that was on display by the former soldiers who have adapted to and overcome disabilities and now play the game hard and play it well.



It could also be seen all around the ballfield in the organizers, volunteers and supporters who made the event a success.



"We've been planning and coordinating this for over 19 months and we're so proud of the fact that we've had over 250 volunteers to help implement this event today,” said Smallwood. “Over 3,500 people gathered around and all of them supporting the team and the charity and it's a wonderful, wonderful day.”



One that made everyone involved, on and off the field, WTOC Hometown Heroes.

