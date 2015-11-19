Urban Hope, Inc. Pee Wee Rodeo Saturday in Savannah

The 2nd Urban Hope, Inc. Pee Wee Rodeo is Saturday in Savannah.

The rodeo will be at the Old Dairy Farm at 2500 Tennessee Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The rodeo events will be for children of all ages. There will be other fun activities, such as pony rides, wagon rides, mechanical bull, face painting, archery and farm animal petting zoo.

There will also be a photo booth. Food and beverages will also be available.

