Islands YMCA to host Georgia State Gymnastics Championship

The Islands YMCA in Savannah will host the Georgia State Championship for level 1-3 gymnastics Saturday and Sunday at Islands High School gym at 170 Whitemarsh Island Road.

Twenty-three teams with 328 gymnasts from all over Georgia will compete in four events: bars, beam, floor and vault.

Saturday will start from 8 a.m. to 9:20 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public. Tickets for adults is $10 and children and seniors are $5.

