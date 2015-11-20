PulsePoint technology coming to Chatham County

It’s an application on your phone but it could mean the difference between life and death for someone in Chatham County.

Starting Dec. 2nd, Chatham County will become the first county in the state to utilize this technology. The Southside Fire Board of Directors presented the new technology to the County Commission Friday morning.

It is called PulsePoint, and it’s a app that you download and sign up for. It will send you an alert when there is a medical emergency, like cardiac arrest, near your location. If you are a medical professional or know CPR, you can respond to the scene and possible help.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest kills almost 1,000 people every day in the U.S. Every minute that passes the survival rate decreases by 10 percent. This app will also alert people where the nearest AED is so that you can possibly bring that to the area of crisis.

The goal is to see where AED's are in the county and figure out how many are, and where more need to go. All the money for that and for this technology is paid for through donations, so no tax payer money will go toward this.

"Those first five minutes are so critical that if we can match someone that knows a little bit about CPR, or a medical professional with that patient we increase that person's chance of survival exponentially," said Timothy Blanco, president of the Board of Directors.



You can learn more about PulsePoint by clicking here.

