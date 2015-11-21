Rincon hosts Annual Lions Club Christmas Parade

The holidays have kicked off for folks in Rincon, as the city hosted its annual Lions Club Christmas Parade on Saturday morning.

People lined the streets to watch the bands and floats, and also to grab up all the candy being thrown out.

As always, this year's parade drew a huge crowd.

Bonnie Dixon, the director of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, was this years’ Grand Marshal.

"And, she's retiring from the Director of the Coastal Empire's United Way Office out here, and I wanted to come pay tribute to her because she's done a phenomenal job for everyone in this community. And, I've never been to the parade out here, so this is kind of like a double exciting moment for me,” said Barbara Moss-Hogan, United Way.

The highlight of the parade, as it is every year, was Santa Claus. He didn't even wait until the end of the parade to make his appearance. He was on one of the first floats so everyone got to see him early.

