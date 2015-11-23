Asked And Answered: Patti's Pies causing deaths...true or hoax?

Did hundreds get sick and die from the new, popular Patti’s Sweet Potato Pies?

Sounds outrageous, because it is! WTOC viewer Latesha Young wanted to know and before you go searching for them for Thanksgiving, we got to the bottom of this ridiculous online hoax which has been shared hundreds of thousands of times.

Singing legend Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pies are selling out at Wal-Marts around our area and around the country. But it didn't stop one website from posting a "news" story claiming people were dropping like flies from eating the delicious pies. The story is bogus, but remember this guy's YouTube review?

"Oh it's so pretty, look at that. Mhhhh...on my own!" James Wright sang on a YouTube video review of the pies which went viral.

It did more to help launch the singing legend's foray into the pie industry than a phony news story from a bogus news site, called ReportQuickly, which if you pay close attention you can tell is a satirical and phony, bologna news site with made up news.

It didn't stop their link about Patti's Pies and alleged deaths from spreading. 296,000 shares and counting, and causing some unsuspecting consumers to question it's truthfulness.

It is fake and the pies are just fine.

One problem: You won't have them for Thanksgiving or Christmas, because real reports indicate Walmart won't be able to restock on Ms. Labelle's Sweet Potato Pies until after the New Year.

