Beaufort County School Board controversy

The Beaufort County School Board is in executive session Tuesday, evaluating current Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Moss.

It’s a performance review of the superintendent and is dated from July 2014 to July 2015. It does not include a review of the past four months and does not evaluate conduct, which is one area of concern for some residents because at the beginning of the school year, Superintendent Moss hired his wife.

The Beaufort County School Board has been under scrutiny since September when the superintendent announced his new hire causing some residents to take action.

“Citizens About Responsible Education. We're a group of taxpayers, parents, retirees, we came together in late September in which it was revealed that the superintendent's wife had been hired with a 90k salary as director of innovation,” said Rich Bisi, founder of C.A.R.E.

And that $90,000 salary is one reason the group has appeared at various board meetings trying bring accountability to its members.

“For one, we got to reduce the cost of administration. We need to be putting our resources into the classroom and supporting the teacher, that's what it's all about,” said Bisi.

One of those board members is Paul Roth, who was quoted calling the concerned residents “loony”. But Roth says the group is misinformed and that the previous school board approved the hiring of the superintendent's wife

“He asked the former chairman of the board if he could do that. They don't know any of that and they don't care about any of that. They have an issue, nepotism, which is somehow evil. It’s not against the law. What it is, a very bad management practice if the organization uses it wisely,” said Roth.

The Superintendent's wife has since resigned from that position.

Members of the group C.A.R.E also want to see more improvement in the county's schools including reducing the student to teacher ratio and being more realistic with the salaries for non-educators. But Roth says he will not apologize nor resign for his alleged comments.

