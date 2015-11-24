Kings and Queens and second chances

There's an explanation for why cars keep pulling off of DeRenne Avenue just east of Waters Avenue.

"We know what we're doing, we can clean a car now,” said Cecilia Scott, who owns Kings and Queens Car Wash on DeRenne. “One thing for sure, two things for certain, we know how to clean cars here.”

But that's not the only reason for being at Kings and Queens.

Scott and her husband started the family business when he was forced to retire due to medical reasons. But they were going to need help getting started.

“I was like ‘who we going to get?’ I don't know who will wash cars after myself, my husband and my son and he said, ‘baby, I'm going to go to the halfway house,’” said Scott.

Soon, more than cars were getting cleaned at Kings and Queens, as young men in need of a second chance found a place where they could straighten out their name, their credit problems and their lives.

“My husband and I, God has blessed us, so we've got to give back,” says Scott. “And a lot of these guys, they won't be able to get a job, for whatever reason, they won't be able to get a job. So at least working here gives them confidence that I can do something, I can make my own money.”

“It’s a chance to make money, provide for their family, take care of their children,” said Demetrius Williams, who started working at Kings and Queens after moving to Savannah from New York and not knowing anyone in town. “It gives them a re-introduction to society.”

Scott and her husband hope working for them is only a start for the men they hire.

“It's something positive and, as I tell the guys, this is just a stepping stone,” she says. “Take what you can get from this, learn from this because you might be able to open your own car wash one day. You might be able to get your own business. But the main thing is we're not just wanting you here to work, but we're teaching you as we go, discipline, and respect. We're teaching you. So, that's why I say God put us here for a reason.”

Kings and Queens just raised its prices to $20 for a standard wash so they can pay their employees a higher wage.

And they will soon be expanding into a second building so they can offer more services.

“We clean engines, we do weather treatments, there's not much we can't do to a car,” says Scott. “If we can't do it, only God can do it. But everything else, we can do to a car.”

And at the same time, do a lot for the men who work there.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.