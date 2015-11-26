Lowcountry shoppers get early start on Black Friday deals

Shoppers in the Lowcountry got an early start on those Black Friday deals.

Folks at Best Buy and Target in Bluffton began lining up as early as 5 a.m. to get first dibs on the items that went on sale when the stores opened their doors. Of course, T.V.’s and electronics were among the most popular items.

Folks say even though they’re missing Thanksgiving with families, the deals are too good to turn down.

“I like the excitement of it. That’s what I love. And I love the prices and good deals,” said Kimberly Williams, shopper.

“I’m military, on a fixed income. I can’t afford to buy a lot of movies when they first come out because of the prices. Maybe one a year, two tops, so I wait until Black Friday and hopefully, maybe I’ll find a movie that’s a year or two old and maybe I’ll get a good deal on it,” said C.J. Palmer, shopper.

Many stores are offering Black Friday deals throughout the weekend in stores and online.

