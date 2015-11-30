Bring a toy to "Cars and Coffee" for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots

Every year the Oglethorpe Driving Club of Savannah collects toys for the United States Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" national program.

Bring an unwrapped child's toy with a $10 value or two $10 toys, if you are feeling generous, to the Savannah Cars and Coffee Saturday, Dec. 5th at Habersham Center from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

You'll get to see Santa and hundreds of cars and motorcycles.

If you can't make it to the event you can still donate toys at Donation Drop Boxes at the following locations: Critz Mercedes Benz, Critz BMW, Critz GMC, JC Lewis Ford, Auto Source on Ogeechee Road, and Talent Source on Dean Forest Road.

