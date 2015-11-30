Ridgeland Police prepare to move into new headquarters

The Ridgeland Police Department is getting ready to move into a new headquarters and the $305,000 project didn’t cost taxpayers a dime.

For years, the police department has been crammed inside town hall along with the town’s employees. Now, they’re going to have a new place to call home.

“We’ve overgrown where we’ve been a number of years. I’ve been here nine years. They’ve been there for God knows how long. We’ve just outgrown it. It’s not enough space for us evidence wise or personnel wise,” said Sgt. Chris McIntosh, Ridgeland Police Department.

The new police department is located on Jacob Smart Blvd. The highway that runs through the center of town. South Carolina Electric and Gas Company donate the building to the town earlier this year.

Police and contractors have spent the past few months turning a metal shed into an efficient office space. Police say they now have more room to work, more storage room for evidence and a location that’s better suited for responding to calls. Best of all, the town says the new office didn’t cost taxpayers anything, it used money from its seized assets fund to pay for the project.

“I’m very excited to move. We all are. That’s more of the reason we’re in here doing little things like door hardware and things like that. We’re all excited to move and very excited to be progressing,” said Sgt. McIntosh.

Police hope to have the building finished sometime in December and they plan to have a grand opening for the public to see the new offices after the New Year.

