Police release identities in domestic dispute murder-suicide

A 20-year-old and 21-year-old are dead after a domestic dispute turned violent.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police officers responded to the area of Abercorn and Stephenson roads after reports of shots being fired from a car. But the situation quickly escalated and then ended in the death of two people near Edgewater Drive and Montgomery Cross Road.

The two victims are 21-year-old Marquita Jones and 20-year-old Jordan Fields. And according to Jones’ family, the two started dating around this time last year.

Police say Fields started shooting at Jones' car near the Chuck-E-Cheese on Abercorn. The chase then continued down Mall Blvd and ended at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Montgomery Cross Road.

At that point officers say Fields deliberately ran his car into Jones' before getting out and shooting her and then turning the gun on himself.

Marquita's father said there weren't any obvious physical signs of abuse in their relationship. However, the executive director of Safe Shelter says that all warning signs aren't physical.

“Jealousy verse obsessive behavior. It’s not unusual for someone who cares about you to text you or call you, but you go out with your friends and you come back and he's blown up your phone. Every five minutes he's texting where are you, where are you. That's not normal,” said Safe Shelter Executive Director Cheryl Branch.

Other warning signs include a partner keeping you away from your friends and family, or even threatening you with physical harm if you try to leave the relationship.

Marquita's family says at this point they are just looking to move on. They are waiting on autopsy results from the coroner to go ahead and make funeral arrangements, but say that this time has been very tough for all those who knew Marquita.

