Robert Smalls teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting student

A Beaufort County teacher was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a student.

Arthur Elliot, an 8th grade social studies teacher at Robert Smalls International Academy, was charged with 3rd degree assault and battery after he allegedly hit a student in the head and pushed him.

According to the incident report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the student said the teacher didn’t only assault him physically but verbally too. The report says Elliot cursed at the student after he hit and pushed him.

The report says the complaint was made back in September, but the sheriff’s office didn’t arrest Elliot until Nov. 23. By then, the school had already taken disciplinary measures.

“Mr. Elliot was placed on administrative leave back in September when this incident allegedly occurred,” said Jim Foster, Beaufort County School District.

The report states the responding officer did not see any visible of injuries on the student – and the student said he didn’t lose consciousness or get dizzy – but he was taken to the pediatrician to get checked. The school district declined to comment on Elliot’s recent arrest or if he will face any more disciplinary actions.

“Law enforcement is continuing its investigation. Internally, we can’t we do not discuss our personnel matters in public,” said Foster.

The teacher did return to school in October after three weeks on administrative leave, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident. Elliot is expected in court next week.

The responding officer says he was unable to get a copy of surveillance video of the incident.

