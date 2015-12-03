Tips to safely heat your home in preparation for winter weather

It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia and South Carolina.

It's that time of year where the temperature starts dropping and we get a little more tempted to turn up the heat. However, that can cause your light bill to skyrocket so many people opt for cheaper heating solutions such as space heaters and fireplaces, but they're not always the safest.

Statistically speaking, house fires are more common in the winter because of things like space heaters and an increase in cooking for those holiday meals. In fact, you are more likely to die in a home fire than in a natural disaster. But there are some things you can do to help keep you, your family, and your property safe during this time of year. Some major tips are simply having a fire extinguisher handy and an escape plan if your home does catch fire.

But if you do use things like fireplaces or space heaters, there are some other tips you should be aware of.

"Regardless of the type we always obey the three foot rule, anything with heat needs three feet, three feet in all directions above below to the left, right the bottom. Don’t even put a space heater on carpet or anything flammable, the idea is to put it on tile or a hard surface,” said Bluffton Township Fire District Lt. Lee Levesque.

Other tips include checking the shelf life of your space heater and never leaving it unattended. And when it comes to those fireplaces, make sure you have your chimney inspected yearly.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.