Trying to fill a truck with canned food for local families

Savannah personalities, pastors and people with passion to feed the hungry will take to the rooftop of Blessingdales Thrift and Gift for the First Annual Manna for Savannah event Wednesday, Dec. 9th from 6 a.m to 11:59 p.m. The truck to be filled will be at The Blessingdales Processing Center at 6 Television Circle.

The purpose of this celebratory two-day vigil is to encourage people to donate canned goods to be distributed to Savannah area food banks and pantries.

The challenge is going out to companies, churches and civic groups to bring enough canned foods to fill up a truck. Area leaders will go upon the roof of Blessingdales, determined not to come down until the truck is filled up with canned food donations.

The event will include music of the season and appearances by area leaders.

The truck to be filled will be at The Blessingdales Processing Center at 6 Television Circle.

Blessingdales provides support to The Living Vine Maternity Home, a place of protection, provision and preparation that has served over 350 pregnant women in crisis since 1996. Blessingdales Thrift and Gift Boutique is also working toward the funding of Savannah’s first aftercare facility for women and their children.

For more information about The Living Vine, Blessingdales, or participation in the Manna for Savannah event, contact Kathy Walters Burnsed at 912.412.2473.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.