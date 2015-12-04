Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office deputies hold Christmas wrapping party

Deputies with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office spent part of their morning wrapping gifts for children living in one of the Sheriff’s Office youth homes.

Throughout the year, the department raises money to buy the gifts. These are children that may have been abused - or have parents in jail or who have substance abuse problems - or other difficulties.

The Sheriff's Office started participating more than 20 years ago in the program that meant a lot to Sheriff Al St Lawrence.

“He always wanted to make sure that the children who are in the sheriff's youth homes had a good Christmas,” said Interim Sheriff Roy Harris.

Saturday they will take the gifts to the youth homes and have a Christmas party with the children.

