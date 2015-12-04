Local favorite restaurant in Beaufort moving in to new building

A popular Beaufort restaurant is getting ready to move, but it’s not going far.

Red Rooster, a breakfast and lunch café, plans to move from Ribaut Road into the vacant Red Lobster and Olive Garden restaurant on Boundary Street. The owners plan to have the new location up and running by New Years.

They’re planning to open a restaurant for dinner at the same location in February.

