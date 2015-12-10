Partnership in the Lowcountry to cut down on repeat offenders

A partnership between a Lowcountry Solicitor’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office is aiming to keep criminals off of the streets.

The Fourteenth Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office announced Thursday that it will begin prosecuting career criminals at the federal level. Solicitor Duffie Stone says many crimes in the Lowcountry are being committed by the same group of people.

This joint effort is an effort is to make the penalties for repeat offenders in South Carolina harsher and keep them from continuously committing crimes.

“It’s our hope that through the media putting out this message, through the solicitor doing, there are some people that will chose not carry guns for fear that if they get caught they’d be facing Federal Court,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles.

The solicitor says repeat offenders have committed more than a thousand crimes in the Lowcountry since 2010. They hope to reduce that number.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.