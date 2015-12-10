Jasper County School Board decides to part ways with Superintendent Dr. Washington

The Jasper County School Board is parting ways with Superintendent Dr. Vashti Washington.

The board made the decision to terminate its contact with Washington during Thursday’s school board meeting.

She says it's been a challenging year for her as the superintendent but despite her firing, she believes the school district is stronger now than ever.In a statement she released Friday, she says the district's test scores are improving – and she's proud of the work she's accomplished in the past five years – and she believes her work as helped build a brighter future for Jasper County students.

Dr. Washington has served as superintendent since 2010. Her last day will be Dec. 31st. the school board's chairman says that it was a mutual decision between Washington and board members – and that they will choose an interim superintendent within the next few weeks.

As part of a settlement between Washington and the school board, she will continue to receive her $165,000 salary through next December and will serve as a consultant to the school district.

