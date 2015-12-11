St. James Catholic School wraps presents for needy families

Twenty families in need will now have a merrier Christmas thanks to St. James Catholic School in Savannah.

The last of the wrapping is taken care of and pretty soon all these gifts will go to homes of the families who wrote letters listing what they needed. Each class at St. James was assigned a family, everyone pitched in to give that family what they want for Christmas.

Those with the school say giving during this time of year is tradition.

"For over 30 years now we have been collecting presents and food and giving to families in need at Christmastime,” said St. James Catholic School Principal Sister Lisa Golden.

"I think this embodies the spirit of the St. James community, we like to take care of people in need,” said Home and School Board President Alison Kromenhoek.

St. James Catholic School would like to thank all the people who helped wrap presents Friday.

