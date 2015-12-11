Gulfstream delivers G650ER to Qatar Airways

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. formally delivered a Gulfstream G650ER to Qatar Airways Friday in a ceremony at Gulfstream’s headquarters in Savannah.



The delivery is the first of up to 30 Gulfstream aircraft Qatar Airways has agreed to purchase. The sale, a combination of firm orders and options, includes the flagship G650ER as well as the G500 and G600, Gulfstream’s new clean-sheet, wide-cabin aircraft.



“It was a pleasure working with Qatar Airways on this project, because we share their drive to provide unmatched safety, speed, quality, performance and cabin comfort to customers,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “The G650ER stands at the head of the class in all of these categories. Their customers will be able to fly anywhere in the world at nearly the speed of sound, and they will be able to do so in a healthy, restful and serene environment. This aircraft will get them from Doha to New York, Cape Town or Beijing nonstop. I think it is a beautiful marriage that will allow us to sell and deliver a lot of airplanes to the Middle East. It will help us grow as a company, and solidify our leadership position around the world."



“It is an honor to be the first Gulfstream G650ER air charter operator in the Middle East,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker. “We believe in giving our passengers a memorable experience every time they travel with us, which is why we have chosen this new-generation aircraft with its unprecedented levels of comfort and technology to make travelling for both business and leisure a real pleasure whenever we welcome our guests

on board. The G650ER will take our passengers farther, faster and in more luxury than ever before.”



From its start in 2009, Qatar Executive has rapidly risen to become a leader in air charter services for individuals, families, businesses, corporations and governments. As part of Qatar Airways, one of the world’s leading airlines, Qatar Executive assures its clients an excellent charter experience.



The G650ER, an ultra-long-range aircraft, can travel 7,500 nm/13,890 km at Mach 0.85 and 6,400 nm/11,853 km at Mach 0.90. Gulfstream announced the G650ER in May 2014, and the aircraft received type certification from the Federal Aviation Administration five months later.



The G650ER cabin shares the same features and amenities as the G650 and provides passengers the healthiest and most comfortable cabin experience. The aircraft has the largest purpose-built business-jet cabin and offers passengers wider seats, more aisle room, 16 panoramic windows, the lowest cabin altitude of any business jet and the ability to control the cabin entertainment, temperature and lighting with a smart device. Passengers can stay connected with Internet, phone and on-board printing capabilities.

