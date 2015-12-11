Animals in need of homes after tree falls on kennels at Hilton Head Humane Association

A Lowcountry animal shelter is scrambling to find homes for animals after a tree fell on 16 of its kennels.

The Hilton Head Humane Association says they don’t have space to keep them. Thankfully, the animal shelter says no dogs were injured when the tree fell – but they say the accident is keeping them from helping more animals.

“It split right down the middle from getting too heavy and rotting down through the middle,” said Franny Gerthoffer, Hilton Head Human Association.

Employees found the broken oak tree Thursday morning. It fell right on top of kennels where the shelter was keeping more than a dozen animals.

“Right away we went into action and moving all the animals out of this side. We had to move the 16 dogs either into indoor medical areas where they wouldn’t be seen for adoption, or to overcrowd them in the other kennels,” said Gerthoffer.

The loss of 16 kennels puts the shelter in a bind.

“Obviously because we help other organizations, it’s an ongoing get as many animals adopted as possible so more can come in, it put a hold on being able to help our county shelters, especially during this very high season of animal intake,” said Gerthoffer.

Gerthhoffer says the community could help them get out of a tight situation by giving dogs and cats a forever home before Christmas.

“If you’re not able to adopt yourself, we need you to really post and repost some of the information that we’re putting up on our Facebook page and our website to really come in and consider taking in any animals as a pet for the holidays. The more adoptions that can be done, the better because that will help us with our space,” said Gerthoffer.

The Hilton Head Humane Association says some kennels were damaged but they won’t know the extent of the damages until the tree is picked up and taken away. That is expected to happen Saturday.

