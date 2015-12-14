Savannah Jaycees to host annual Tacky Christmas Sweater Party benefiting Marine Toys for Tots foundation

The tackier, the better for the Savannah Jaycees annual Tacky Christmas Sweater Party Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. on the third floor of Ampersand, located at 36 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10, which includes light hors d’oeuvres.

If guests bring a donation for the toy-drive, the ticket price is $5.

Ampersand’s DJ will be the musical entertainment for the evening; however, guests are welcome to take the stage for karaoke performances.

During the evening, the Savannah Jaycees will be awarding a prize for the tackiest attire, so guests are encouraged to get creative with their sweaters.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

A portion of the proceeds raised will go to the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program for Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties in Georgia, and Beaufort and Jasper counties in South Carolina.

