SCCPSS implements new active shooter plan

It has been three years since a 20-year-old gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School and murdered 26 people, 20 of them children.

School leaders all across the country made changes after that tragedy, and continue to adapt. Here in Savannah, it is no different. They want to be better prepared today than they were yesterday.

The pictures of young children crying, parents frantically searching, still haunt many of us. For many, it changed forever the way we feel when we drop our child off at school.

Are they safe? Is everything being done to make sure they come home at the end of the day?

"How are you guys better today, than you were yesterday? We are massively better. There have been improvements. Since that time we have gone through a number of national protocols,” said Joseph Warrick, operations captain, SCCPSS police.

For Warrick and the campus police, they are constantly discussing what can be changed, added, practiced, to avoid a tragedy.

"It is not a matter of if this is going to happen, but when this is going to happen,” said Warrick.

There is a current protocol in place.

"Right now is run, fight, and hide protocol. If you can get out of the school, you run, you get out. If not, you hide which is the lockdown, which is the older procedure that we have done. Finally, if presented the opportunity to fight or die, then you fight back,” said Warrick.

In just the past couple of weeks, improvements have been made to those plans.

"We have just put together several scenarios for table talk topics. We will sit down with the staffs at all the schools and we will go through these various exercises,” said Warrick.

Those meetings will continue to take place with small training as well. However, unlike a fire drill, an active shooter presents a challenge when trying to prepare.

"This is a traumatic experience, so to have someone come through and act like they are going to shoot the school up. That is not something that we really have the option of exercising in that fashion,” said Warrick.

Campus police work with Savannah-Chatham Metro Police often on active shooter training to make sure everyone in the area is on the same page.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.