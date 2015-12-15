Class Action Christmas: Volkswagen, Rite Aid and Norton Antivirus

Christmas is the time of giving, but you may not know you could be up for a gift you had no idea you deserved!

Class Action Lawsuits are filed all the time, but if you did business with any of the companies on the losing end of one of these deals, you may be due some free money or at least a gift card or upgrade. Let's take a look at a few, starting with Rite Aid.

Rite Aid settled a lawsuit this year where customers paid $50 to $85 for a fixed records charge for pharmacy records after January 2005. If you are one of those customers, you could be eligible for a $15 to $25 gift card.

You do need to show proof, and Rite Aid will check their database to see if your name exists. All you have to do is fill out a form, click here. You have until March to make a claim.

Volkswagen has had a lot of problems recently, and they are offering what they call a goodwill gesture and this is a BIG one.

You qualify if you own one of their vehicles:

VW Jetta TDI (Model Years 2009 – 2014)

VW Jetta SportWagen TDI (Model Years 2009-2014)

VW Golf TDI (Model Years 2010-2014)

VW Beetle TDI and VW Beetle Convertible TDI (Model Years 2012 – 2014)

VW Passat TDI (Model Years 2012-2014)

VW Jetta TDI (Model Year 2015)

VW Golf TDI (Model Year 2015)

VW Golf SportWagen TDI (Model Year 2015)

VW Beetle TDI and VW Beetle Convertible TDI (Model Year 2015)

VW Passat TDI (Model Year 2015)

You could get a $500 Visa card, $500 Volkswagen dealership card and a Three-Year No-Charge 24 Hours Roadside Assistance. But you have until April 22nd to see if you qualify, click here.

And, if you bought Norton Security products, listen up. The company settled a lawsuit this year for people who purchased the Extended Download Service for Norton Products or Norton Download Insurance between January 23, 2005 and March 10, 2011. You could be eligible for about $50, but you have to hurry. No proof of purchase is necessary but the rebate expires in February. Click here for the Norton Security Insurance Claim Form.

