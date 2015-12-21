Holiday fun for the family at December Nights & Holiday Lights at Coastal Botanical Gardens

Enjoy well over a half-million sparkling lights at December Nights & Holiday Lights at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens.

Take a casual, self-guided walking tour through themed garden areas. View white reindeer among green-glistening timber bamboo, an 18-foot holly Christmas tree, a rainbow arch-tunnel, a Nativity scene, trumpeting angels, an illuminated fountain in the Rose Garden, glowing willow trees, giant red poinsettias, a candy-inspired children's experience and more.

The model train display under the Conference Center's cathedral ceiling is new this year. This choo-choo experience is presented by the Coastal Rail Buffs and is included in your Holiday Lights admission.



Visit with Santa Claus and take photos from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday evenings in the gazebo of the Cottage Garden. Mrs. Claus will stop by to lead a story time for kids on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. at Mrs. Claus' Kitchen in the Annex.

Local 4-H groups or other non-profits will have goodies and hot drinks for purchase in Mrs. Claus' Kitchen, and all proceeds go to their various programs.

The majority of the Holiday Lights experience is stroller and wheelchair friendly (there are two lawn areas illuminated). Visit December Nights & Holiday Lights Dec. 22, 23 and 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. Rain may lead to closure for the night.

Tickets are $8 per person for ages 13 and up, $5 for children 3 to 12 years, and free under the age of 2. On Wednesday nights, tickets are $5 per person for everyone over the age of 3.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.