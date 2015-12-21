Investigators still need your help to find suspects for 2006 convenience store shooting in Beaufort Co.

A Beaufort County murder investigation has hit a dead end, and now deputies are turning to the community to find the suspects behind a 2006 convenience store shooting that left a 68-year-old man dead.

It’s been nine years since someone armed with a gun walked into the front doors of the convenience store on Highway 17 and shot and killed a 68-year-old Joseph Holmes while he was sitting down. Police have not made any arrests in the case and they’re asking for your help.

“There was an eye witness actually in the store and there was a witness driving by at the time who saw two African-American males fleeing the store. It’s believed they got into a vehicle, they may have been from out of town, there was some information to support that but at this point we have not made a case,” said Capt. Bob Bromage, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite the eye witness accounts – Holmes’ killers are still on the loose – deputies say there’s simply not enough evidence to make an arrest and they need some help from the community.

“Both subjects concealed their identity, so there was no eye witness identification through the person that was in the store or the person that was driving by. This is a very difficult case. There’s very little physical evidence obtained from the scene and when you get cases like this, we encourage the public to think back and try to help us resolve it,” said Capt. Bromage.

The store does have cameras but the owner says the cameras weren’t working at the time of the shooting. If you have any information on the case, police urge that you call them immediately.

