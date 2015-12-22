Beaufort City Council to decide whether to purchase land for more parking spaces

The Beaufort City Council will decide Tuesday if you’ll have more places to park in downtown.

Last week, the council unanimously passed the first reading to purchase a property along Carteret Street and convert it into 75 parking spaces. The lot is located about three blocks from popular areas like Bay Street and Riverfront Park.

The cost of the property has not yet been released, but the mayor says the purchase would be an investment. But he’s urging anyone who disagrees with council to come to the meeting and tell them why.

“We’re investing the money and the confidence the people have put in us and anytime they come to meeting and share their views whether we agree with them on every point or not. It’s an important part of the governmental process,” said Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling.

If council chooses to buy the land, the mayor says the purchase will be funded with money made by selling city owned properties.

