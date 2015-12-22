Local churches to partner for 5th annual Christmas morning breakfast for those in need

Trinity United Methodist Church and Speedwell United Methodist Church will hold their 5th annual Christmas breakfast to feed those in need of hot food.

The free breakfast is Christmas morning, Dec. 25th from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Trustees Hall of Trinity United Methodist Church, 225 West President St. on Telfair Square and 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Speedwell United Methodist Church at 7259 Skidaway Rd.

Guests in need will also receive fresh fruit and a grocery store gift card.

The first breakfast held in 2010, which fed around 200 people, has grown to over 400 participants last year.

Community organizations, local business, schools, churches and civic groups are encouraged to share the information with anyone who may be in need of a place to go on Christmas morning. Volunteers will be cooking a hot breakfast and dishing out plates of eggs, sausage, biscuits, and cheese grits with hot coffee and orange juice also available.

