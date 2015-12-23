Senior Airman reunited with family thanks to 'Home for the Holidays' contest

Senior Airman Tequila Adams has not been able to spend the past three Christmases with her family, but this year will be different. She arrived in Savannah on Wednesday and is home for the holidays.

Adams was one of almost 100 people who were competing to spend the holiday with loved ones. The "2015 Home for the Holidays" contest was put together by Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, 165th Airlift Wing Veterans Association, and iHeart Radio.

The Senior Airman was surrounded by love when she arrived at the airport. Her cousins, siblings, mother, and aunt were there to greet her and bring her home.

"It is amazing. That is all I can say, is it is amazing, I am very appreciative, and I feel so blessed and honored,” she said.

The entire family says it was a very tough year for them since Adam's lost her father recently, but they are sticking together and remaining strong.

"It has been kind of rough, and this is a great way to end the year. I am so excited to be home."

Adams’ cousin told us there is a new addition at the house; a puppy. Tyrell Sills said, "His name is Snowy and he is 10 months old and he is a Chihuahua."

Her Aunt is already preparing food based on Adam's requests. Dianna Mainor said, ""She asked me to cook her some chitlins; I am cooking her crab salad and macaroni and cheese, stuffing and candied yams."

One thing is for sure, this will be a Christmas none of them will forget.

