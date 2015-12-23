Fire destroys home in Okatie Tuesday night

Fire ripped through a mobile home Tuesday night in Okatie.

It took three departments, Hardeeville Fire, Bluffton Township Fire District, and Jasper County Emergency Services around 30 minutes to put it out.

Thankfully, according to neighbors, the owners of the home were out of town for Christmas when the fire broke out. The house is mostly destroyed. Neighbors say they are devastated the family of three won’t have anything to come back home to.

“It was just flames everywhere and black smoke in the air. It’s just crazy. Everything was making loud popping noises. I guess it was from the furniture and everything popping and burning on the inside,” said Kesha Anderson, neighbor.

Anderson called 911 after someone passing by saw the fire and alerted neighbors. Anderson thought someone was inside because there were cars parked in the yard.

Firefighters searched through the rubble and didn’t find anyone. Neighbors say the family who owns the mobile home has a young child – they’re thankful they were out of town, but they’re still saddened by the fact it happened at this time of the year.

“It’s a shame. I’m sorry it had to happen right before Christmas,” said Anderson.

The fire is still under investigation by the Hardeeville Fire Department. They say home is a total loss.

