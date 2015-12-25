Dinner held in Beaufort for those unable to dine with family

Christmas is all about family, tradition, and of course those delicious holiday meals.

But for some of us who had to work or travel spending Friday with family wasn’t possible.

A local organization in Beaufort held a community style dinner. The dinner was sponsored by the Plant the Seed Ministries and was a joint operation between the church and the Sea Eagle Market.

The director of the ministry said the reason behind the dinner is because not everybody has someone to spend the holiday with, so it was an opportunity to start new traditions, make new friends and open up dialogue about issues in the community.

"Who wants to be alone during the holidays so we have a lot of our volunteers just sit with the people and communicate with them over a friendly meal just like you would at home so we wanted to provide that home environment for our people,” said Joy Kircher, director of Plant the Seed Ministry.

The group fed about 100 people. That same organization also offers meals every Saturday for the less fortunate as well in effort to combat hunger in the area.

