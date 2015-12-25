Breakfast held for those in need at Trinity United, Speedwell United Methodist churches

Christmas morning, before the sun came up, dozens of volunteers started their Christmas by serving others.

Folks over at the Trinity United Methodist Church and Speedwell United Methodist Church held their 5th annual Christmas breakfast to feed those in need of hot food. Anyone was welcome to come inside and grab some food, listen to some carols, get some groceries and much needed items this Christmas.

The churches saw hundreds of folks come through.

"How we help each other and those less fortunate than us. It is a great feeling and everyone that comes and helps comes backs year after year because it just makes you feel good to help someone else,” said Tobye Watkins, chairman of the Christmas breakfast.

If you or your family is interested in helping, just call the church and they would love to have you help next year.

