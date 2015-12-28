Yemassee Police close to identifying burned body found in car

More than a week after a car was found burning with a body inside, the Yemassee Police Dept. said they’re one step closer to figuring out the identity of the person and how they may have died.

The Yemassee Police Chief said DNA testing is still pending, but they are turning their attention to missing persons in the surrounding counties, and one family in Beaufort believes the body may belong to someone who went missing around the same time the body was found.

The police won’t know for sure until the testing is complete, but they believe they’ll have the results sometime this week.

