$500k worth of stolen property recovered in Seabrook

Beaufort County deputies are still sorting through about $500,000 of stolen property found in Seabrook on Wednesday.

Investigators stumbled on the half a million dollar stash after a GPS signal from a trailer, stolen from North Charleston, led them to a home on Detour Road.

Wednesday, deputies recovered dozens of stolen items including guns, lawn equipment and tools. Now they’re working on bringing charges to the people who stole the property. A search warrant was issued for the property once deputies found that stolen tractor. They obtained items taken from multiple counties: Charleston, Colleton, Jasper, and Beaufort.

Deputies say no arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing. The residents were home and declined to give a statement to WTOC, but did say all of the items seized by the sheriff’s office were not stolen.

Deputies are getting the stolen property back into the hands of its rightful owners and they will be making arrests sometime in the near future.

