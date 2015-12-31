Beaufort Co. recycling your Christmas trees

If you’re ready to get rid of your Christmas tree, Beaufort County will recycle it for you.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at any County Convenience Center during normal hours. It is going to be used to either make boiler fuel or it will be ground into mulch.

The county says all decorations, ornaments and lights should be removed from your trees before you drop it off. Once the mulch is made, the county will give it to residents for free.

To find out where you need to drop your tree off, click here.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.