Beaufort hosting New Year's event at Waterfront Park

Hopefully the weather doesn't keep the crowds away in Beaufort, but last year the founder's night fireworks brought out more than 3,000 people to Waterfront Park.

Festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. promptly, rain or shine. The weather early in the afternoon was beautiful and the skies so far are proving to be clear for the wonderful firework display that is set to start in just a few hours. This is the second year of the event and the name comes from the 300th anniversary of the City of Beaufort.

The Chamber of Commerce said what the event is all about.

“This is a free community event we invite everyone to come out and join us. We'll have hot chocolate and entertainment and fireworks at 7 o'clock, so it's just a good way to get everyone together and celebrate the year and look forward to another great year here in Beaufort in 2016,” said Beaufort Chamber of Commerce Communications Manager Jamie Dailey-Vergara.

Providing the music is Gavigan Entertainment, and it's their first time playing this venue.

“We’re really excited to go out and support the community and be a part of this wonderful event they have each year. Definitely a lot of dancing, we'll do some line dances, keeping the crowd moving dancing into the New Year,” said Jesse Gavigan, Gavigan Entertainment.

Parking downtown is free and there aren't any road closures for the event, so get in where you fit in.

