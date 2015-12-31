Bluffton Township Fire holding month-long recruitment drive

The Bluffton Township Fire District is looking to add more applicants to its hiring pool for 2016.

The district is holding a month-long recruitment drive to help increase its number of personnel. The recruitment drive will run from January 4th through February 15th and its goal is to hire locals. It’s an attempt to help the local economy and give back to the community.

“Down here, especially in Bluffton, Hilton head there are not too many people that are born and raised here. So someone comes in from Montana or Arizona, they may get here and start working and don't know much, or maybe they don’t like the area. But by hiring locals and getting them to apply, they live here they have already their roots set in they know the area and it's a win-win for everybody. We help the unemployment rates maybe and those people start responding to calls in the area and giving back to the community,” said Capt. Randy Hunter, PIO Bluffton Township Fire District.

At the end of January, the District will hold a job fair focusing on public safety. Other public safety agencies like the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the Bluffton Police Department will also be on hand answering questions and recruiting applicants.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.