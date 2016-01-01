Search continues for missing special companion dog Zoey

A Virginia family involved in a car wreck on I-95 near Ridgeland, is still hoping to find their dog.

The family was traveling for the holidays when their car collided with a truck. Zoey, a 15-year-old Chihuahua mix, panicked and ran into the woods and has been missing ever since.

Throughout the week, volunteers – who don’t know Zoey or her owner – have ramped up their search for the missing dog.

“We searched seven hours from exit 18 to exit 8, through all the woods that surround that area. Human nature is to love animals, and this woman living so far away kind of tugs on your heartstrings,” said Kim Frazer, volunteer.

They’re also searching because Zoey isn’t just a regular pet. She’s special.

“This dog was a companion to a special needs child. This young boy is 4 years old and is missing his dog. The more we can do to try and find this dog, the better,” said Frazer.

It’s been more than a week since the car wreck. If someone hasn’t picked her up already, some are worried that Zoey might not have food or water. But the search teams are remaining optimistic.

“There are a lot of feral cats in the area that people are feeding, so she does have access to food. There is shelter, there’s a burned out house down the street from here,” said Frazer.

Volunteers say they aren’t stopping until Zoey is back with her family.

“A reward has been posted. We put out some fliers and I’m getting ready to go put out more. We’ll be searching again today and we’re going to continue our search efforts,” said Frazer.

A Facebook page has been made to help find Zoey. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission at 843.726.7799.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.